Belgian Prime Minister’s Home Vandalized with Swastikas

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s home was spray painted with seven swastikas in an “attempt to intimidate his family and children,” De Croo said in a statement.
De Croo ad his family resides in Flanders town of Brakel, 30 miles from Brussels, i24 News reported.
Police prevented far-right protestors from marching on this house over the weekend. It is not yet known if the far-right demonstrators are responsible for the hate graffiti.
The vandalization is being investigated.
The current Belgian government is seeing protest by minority parties for its current coronavirus restrictions.
