Belgian Prime Minister’s Home Vandalized with Swastikas

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:04 pm |

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s home was spray painted with seven swastikas in an “attempt to intimidate his family and children,” De Croo said in a statement.

De Croo ad his family resides in Flanders town of Brakel, 30 miles from Brussels, i24 News reported.

Police prevented far-right protestors from marching on this house over the weekend. It is not yet known if the far-right demonstrators are responsible for the hate graffiti.

The vandalization is being investigated.

The current Belgian government is seeing protest by minority parties for its current coronavirus restrictions.

