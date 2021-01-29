Cuomo: NYC Indoor Dining May Open Feb. 14

NEW YORK -

Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:13 pm |

An outdoor-seating area at Izzy’s Smokehouse in Crown Heights. (Hamodia)

New York City restaurants can reopen limited indoor dining on February 14 if COVID infection rates continue to improve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo said that “on our current trajectory,” indoor dining in the city will be able to reopen at 25% of maximum capacity on February 14. But he cautioned that the decision will be “based on facts, based on the numbers.”

The statewide COVID-test positivity rate Thursday was 4.65%, the lowest since December 11. The 7-day average Thursday was 5.35%, its lowest in 21 days.

Restaurants in New York City have been prohibited from offering indoor dining. In the rest of the state, dining has been permitted following a recent lawsuit.