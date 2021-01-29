Over 400 COVID-19 Deaths in Deadliest Week of Pandemic in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 29, 2021 at 4:31 am |

A worker from Chevra Kadisha Kehilat Yerushalayim seen before a levayah of a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at the Sanhedriya Cemetery in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel recorded its largest number of coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic began this week, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 403 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from last Friday through Thursday night, more than during any other week in the hear year since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,671.

On Thursday, 7,079 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel, with the percentage of tests coming back positive stabilizing at 9.3%, the same percentage as on Wednesday, but down from Tuesday, when 9.6% of tests came back positive.

1,749 patients are currently hospitalized. Of those, 1,135 are listed in serious condition, including 321 on respirators.

Thus far, 2,932,454 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with 1,624,074 people having received both doses. Close to a third (31.82%) of Israelis have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 17.62% having received both doses.