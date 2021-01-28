Jordan Protests Alleged Israeli Interference at Har Habayis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 12:48 pm |

Jordan’s King Abdullah II gives a speech during the inauguration of the 19th Parliament’s non-ordinary session, in Amman Jordan, Dec. 10, 2020. (Yousef Allan/The Royal Hashemite Court via AP)

Jordan has lodged a protest with Israel over alleged interference with its restoration work at the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Har Habayis, according to The Media Line on Thursday.

What was described as an angry protest note was confirmed by Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman Daifallah Alfayez.

Alfayez said that the note, sent on Monday, urged Israel to “refrain from such violations and provocations, and respect the mandate of Jordan in administering Muslim holy sites.”

Israeli officials did not respond to requests from Media Line for comment.

The protest message reflects the relationship between the two countries, which has been in decline for some years, although the peace treaty remains in effect.

During the Trump administration, Jordan took the side of the Palestinians, and has taken no part in the normalization process with other Arab states in the region.