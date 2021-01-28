Israel Funds Single Outgoing Flight Each Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:12 am |

The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Israeli government has announced that special flights will leave Israel on a daily basis to Frankfurt, Germany, with the belief that travelers to other locations will be able to travel onward from there.

The flights are for Israelis who are allowed to leave the country, within the exceptions set forth in the lockdown regulations or with the approval of the Exceptions Committee.

However, as flights from Germany are extremely limited, this is not an ideal option for most U.S.-bound travelers.

The Chaim V’Chessed organization, along with the Amudim organization, was involved in arrangements for an emergency which departed to New York’s JFK airport Wednesday night. They are now exploring the possibility of emergency flights to America at the beginning of next week.

According to a report on Kan News, the state will undertake to bear the cost of the flights, which is estimated at $20,000 one way, from which a sum of about $300 will be deducted for each ticket the company can manage to sell, such that a full flight will not cost the state at all.