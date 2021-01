Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 9:00 am |

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in 2016. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

For the first time since Joe Biden became president and in the sixth incident since last fall, a U.S. B-52 bomber flew over the Persian Gulf in a warning to Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Our intent is to maintain that enduring defensive posture, to deter any aggression in the region, promote regional security and assure our allies,” a senior U.S. military official told the paper.