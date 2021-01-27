Tefillos Requested for Harav Chaim Wosner; Hospitalized in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 5:35 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Chaim Meir Wosner, shlita, Rav of Zichron Meir in Bnei Brak, the eldest son of Hagaon Harav Shmuel Wosner, zt”l, the Shevet HaLevi, who is hospitalized in serious condition.

Several days ago, Rav Wosner tested positive for the coronavirus, and after a turn for the worse, he was taken overnight Tuesday to Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Chaim Meir ben Rivkah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.