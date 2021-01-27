Community

Sefer Torah Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day in Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier holds the eitz chaim as Rabbi Shaul Nekrich completes the historic Sulzbach sefer Torah from 1792, rediscovered in 2013 and just restored during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz death camp, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier looks on as Rabbi Elias Dray and Rabbi Shaul Nekrich wrap the historic Sulzbach sefer Torah, at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
Rabbi Shaul Nekrich does hagba’ah on the historic Sulzbach sefer Torah at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
The president of the Bundesrat Reiner Haseloff leaves after taking part in a ceremony to complete the historic Sulzbach sefer Torah at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)