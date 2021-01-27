Want up-to-the-
January 27, 2021
January 27, 2021
י"ד שבט תשפ"א
י"ד שבט תשפ"א
Sefer Torah Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day in Germany
Sefer Torah Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day in Germany
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:55 am |
י"ד שבט תשפ"א
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier holds the
eitz chaim
as Rabbi Shaul Nekrich completes the historic Sulzbach
sefer Torah
from 1792, rediscovered in 2013 and just restored during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz death camp, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier looks on as Rabbi Elias Dray and Rabbi Shaul Nekrich wrap the historic Sulzbach
sefer Torah
, at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
Rabbi Shaul Nekrich does
hagba’ah
on the historic Sulzbach
sefer Torah
at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
The president of the Bundesrat Reiner Haseloff leaves after taking part in a ceremony to complete the historic Sulzbach
sefer Torah
at the Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday. (Odd Andersen/Pool via Reuters)
