Poll Gives Likud Solid Lead; Majority Would Prefer Chareidim Excluded From Coalition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4:05 am |

A poll released Tuesday by Channel 12 showed that were elections to be held at this time, the Likud would maintain a steady lead.

The poll also predicted that for the first time since elections were called, the Labor party, under newly elected leader MK Merav Michaeli, could scrape by the electoral threshold and receive four seats.

The Channel 12 poll gave the Likud 29 seats, followed by Yesh Atid (16), New Hope (15), Yamina (14), the Joint List of Arab parties (10), Shas (8), United Torah Judaism (8), Yisrael Beytenu (7), Meretz (5), Blue and White (4) and Labor (4).

The poll projected that the Economic, Religious Zionist, Israelis, Telem, Tnufa, Gesher, Habayit Hayehudi, Otzma Yehudit and Pensioners parties would not cross the electoral threshold.

The poll also found that 61% of those polled would rather see the chareidi parties excluded from a future coalition. Only 22% of respondents said that the chareidi parties should be included in the government.