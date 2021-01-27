Barge of Waste from Gowanus Sinks Back Into Gowanus

NEW YORK -

A wet weather run-off flows into Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal in 2016. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A barge loaded with toxic waste from the Gowanus Canal sank in the Gowanus Bay, prompting concerns the polluting sludge will seep back into the water.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been attempting to clean the notoriously dirty canal for years, and is spending $506 million to clean the 1.8 mile long “Superfund” site, the New York Post reported.

Federal regulators are “actively investigating the incident to determine the cause, whether contaminated sediment was released into the water and to determine appropriate next steps,” the agency said in a statement.