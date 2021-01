YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 4:55 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Sheiner, shlita, elderly Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Kamenitz in Yerushalayim, who is now listed in serious condition.

Last week, the Rosh Yeshivah tested positive for the coronavirus.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yitzchak Aryeh ben Perel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.