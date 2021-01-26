Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Trial Results to Be Published

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:43 am |

A lab technician at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson will be releasing the results of its coronavirus vaccine trial next week.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview that the 45,000-person trial, stretched across eight countries on three different continents, also tested against the emerging South African and Brazilian mutant strains.

If the results of the trail show the vaccine is effective, it is expected to be the next vaccine to be available in the United States, CNN reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expected Johnson & Johnson to ask the Food and Drug Administration for vaccine “emergency use authorization” soon.

