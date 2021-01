YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 4:40 am |

View of the Israeli Employment Service offices in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Israeli Employment Bureau said Tuesday that over the past day, 2,490 new job seekers were registered.

Since the beginning of the third lockdown, a total of 155,491 job seekers have been registered, of whom 95,565 have been registered since its tightening. In the last day alone, 982 workers lost or gave up their jobs.