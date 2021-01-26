Israel Records Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Deaths

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:20 am |

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus Ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A Health Ministry update Tuesday reported 8,628 new coronavirus infections in Israel. The number of deaths has jumped dramatically to 4,520, with 101 of them in the last day.

1,831 corona patients are hospitalized, 1,166 in critical condition, of whom 295 are ventilated.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rollout is under full steam, with Health Minister Yoel Yuli Edelstein announcing that close to four million vaccines have been administered so far.

Out of those, 2.7 million shots were given as the first dose of the vaccine, Edelstein noted. “This is our way of fighting the virus. I ask you to cooperate with us in combating the virus and to maintain lockdown guidelines,” he added.

Edelstein said the ministry found that out of 428,000 Israelis who had received their second doses, a week later only 63, or 0.014 percent, had contracted the virus.