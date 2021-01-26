Israel Delegation to Sudan Discusses Normalization

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:21 am |

Former President Donald Trump on a phone call with leaders of Sudan and Israel in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Intelligence Services Minister Eli Cohen on Monday led an official delegation to Sudan to discuss moving forward on the U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations.

“I am confident this visit lays the foundations for many important collaborations that will assist both Israel and Sudan as well as security stability in the region,” Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement after returning home.

Sudan joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco last year in agreeing to normalization of ties with Israel.

The connection is likely to focus on the possibility of establishing infrastructure projects, including desalination and renewable energy facilities, and agriculture training.

A Sudanese delegation is expected to now travel to Israel.