YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 5:29 am |

Security forces at the scene of the attempted attack. (United Hatzalah)

An attempted stabbing attack on Tuesday morning at Giti Avishar Junction, near Ariel, was thwarted.

During the attempted attack, the terrorist, armed with a knife, charged at a group of IDF soldiers, but was shot and neutralized before he could reach his intended victims.

The terrorist is said to be in critical condition.

There were no additional casualties, b’chasdei Shamayim.