NEW YORK -

Monday, January 25, 2021 at 3:11 pm |

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/File)

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania can expect the first snowstorm of 2021 to arrive on Tuesday, after days of freezing temperatures.

Snow is expected to fall in New York City starting early on Tuesday, though it may turn into a combination of slush and rain as the day goes on.

The city can expect between 1-3 inches of snow, NBC News 4 reported.

It may snow on Wednesday as well, but only light flurries.

The last snowstorm was on December 17th, 2020.