NYC Restaurant Week Features Takeout, Supports Struggling Small Businesses

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:19 pm |

Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch at Junior’s Restaurant in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Struggling New York City restaurants can hope for financial support this week, as the city’s annual Restaurant Week holds its first-ever “Week to Go.”

A record-breaking 571 restaurants throughout the five boroughs will be participating in the program, the most in its 29-year history. Each restaurant will be offering a takeout and delivery special for $20.21.

The publicity surrounding the event is intended to stimulate the restaurant industry, which employees tens of thousands of people and was devastated by the pandemic and collapse of the tourism and hospitality industries.

“Go out to one of these restaurants and purchase from them, get the takeout and delivery from them, call in that order, make a difference, help them keep moving forward,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio during his Monday press conference. “Support your favorite places and find new favorite places too, and that’ll be a good thing for everyone.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com