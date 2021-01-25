Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Manufacturing

Monday, January 25, 2021 at 12:18 pm |

President Joe Biden with executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to bolster American manufacturing, setting into motion the fulfillment of his campaign promise to bolster American industry and manufacturing. Biden vowed to spend $400 billion dedicated to infrastructure projects on American-made goods.

The executive order sets a 180-day deadline for the federal government’s Buy American rules to be strengthened, CNN reported.

The current laws regarding federal purchases requires that a certain amount of government spending is set aside for infrastructure, equipment, and vehicles that are made in America. However, it is riddled with loopholes regarding how much is purchased, what type of equipment it is, and what qualifies as an American product.

The Biden executive order will redefine how American goods are defined and qualified, including increasing how much has to be made in America to qualify. It will also open a new senior position at the Office of Management and Budget to oversee contractors and ensure they are committed to the Buy American rule.

A website to connect small manufacturers with federal agencies will be set up for the public and for small manufacturers to streamline the process.

