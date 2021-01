Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 9:30 am |

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 9:30 am |

The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain seen on a roadside in Netanya. (Flash90)

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a Cabinet decision.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in August.