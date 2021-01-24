Strike at NYC Produce Market Ends in Deal

NEW YORK -

A weeklong strike at New York City’s Hunts Point Produce Market, which provides 60% of the city’s produce, ended in workers receiving a pay raise and more money toward health coverage.

Teamsters Local 202, the union representing the Bronx-based market’s workers, announced they had reached an agreement on a new contract on Friday, Pix 11 reported.

“We won because we fought!” cheered the workers as they voted in the bitter cold.

It had been the first time Local 202 had walked off work in 35 years; the workers demanded they be compensated for their arduous work during the pandemic. As essential workers, they showed up to work every day, even as six of the market workers succumbed to the coronavirus.

Under the deal, the 1,400 workers that went on strike will receive a raise of 70 cents per hour this year, and a total raise of $1.85 per hour over three years, translating to a 10% wage increase. The Produce Market management will contribute an additional 40 cents per hour to the workers’ health-care coverage.

