City Urged to Open Senior Centers as Vaccine Sites

A senior citizen uses a walker while entering a New York City housing project for seniors. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Twenty-seven New York City Council members have signed an open letter, urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to convert senior centers into vaccination hubs for the population they serve.

The Council members, Republicans and Democrats, argued that senior centers are the ideal places to schedule appointments and distribute vaccines, the New York Post reported.

“Senior centers are already a trusted lifeline for many elderly New Yorkers, providing them with social interaction and information,” they wrote.

The councilmembers noted the system to schedule an appointment is a multistep online process, which is especially confusing for older people who less experience with doing everything virtually.

“While many seniors do not necessarily have access to the Internet, they are in frequent contact with their local center,” the letter continued. “This would allow the centers to communicate with seniors very effectively and arrange appointments for them to receive the lifesaving vaccine in a familiar, comfortable environment.”

