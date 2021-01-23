IDF Downed Drone That Came From Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Israeli soldiers sit in a tent next to their mobile artillery piece near the border with Lebanon, northern Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The IDF said on Friday it downed a drone that crossed from Lebanon and would continue to protect its sovereignty.

With frictions high between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terror group, drone activity is common along the border. It is not infrequent for one side to report shooting down an unmanned aircraft dispatched by the other.

“The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident,” the military said in a statement, without giving further details.

There was no immediate comment from officials in Lebanon.