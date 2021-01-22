Daily Infection Numbers, Positive Rate Drop Further

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:35 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis in a complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in a mobile testing station, in Yerushalayim, on Wednesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A total of 7,099 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues to decline, falling to 8.9% Thursday, from 9.1% Wednesday, 9.2% Tuesday, and 10.2% Monday.

There are currently 82,029 active cases of the virus diagnosed in Israel, including 1,845 hospitalized patients.

Of the hospitalized patients, 1,128 are listed in serious or critical condition, including 310 patients on respirators.

The death toll now stands at 4,245, including 27 coronavirus-related fatalities recorded on Thursday.

Health Ministry data published Thursday evening showed that 220 Israelis succumbed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the week.

In addition, 2,441,379 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with 850,811 having received both doses. That amounts to 27.47% of the population having received the first dose, and 9.57% having received both doses.

So far, 38.8% of Israelis aged 90 and over received both doses, 39.1% of Israelis aged 80 to 89, 46.9% of Israelis aged 70 to 79 and 32.6% of Israelis aged 60 to 69.

In an attempt to prevent the waste of vaccines nearing their expiration date, the ministry also reported that 1.8% of those between the ages of 16 and 19 have received the first COVID-19 shot and 0.2% have received the booster shot.

In an interview with Channel 13, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch credited the lockdown and the vaccines for the reduction in morbidity.