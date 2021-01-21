NYC Closes Vaccination Sites as Doses Run Out

NEW YORK -

Vaccination center at NYCHA Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Tuesday. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City has temporarily shuttered vaccination sites and postponed approximately 23,000 vaccine appointments by seven days this week as the city rapidly runs out of vaccine doses.

The federal government’s weekly shipment has been inadequate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, especially as the city aggressively expands vaccine distribution across the five boroughs. The city will have exhausted its vaccine supply by Friday, NBC New York 4 reported.

Half a million vaccine doses have been distributed in New York City.

New York State has two to three days worth of vaccines available, but is also running low.

“What is clear now is we’re going to be going from week to week — and you will see a constant pattern of, basically, running out, waiting for the next week’s allocation and then starting up again,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his press conference on Wednesday. “We’re trying to smooth it out, but we’re also trying to get it out as fast as possible.”

The vaccine, expected to rescue New York from several more miserably months of cold and uncertainty, has been plagued by a poor roll-out, a labyrinthian sign-up system, and onerous rules over who can get it.

Though over a million vaccine doses have been distributed among New Yorkers, the hospitalization numbers have risen sharply over the winter, with more than 9,000 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, the most since May.

