NII Report: Israel Is Poorer, Standard of Living Has Fallen 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:54 am |

View of the National Insurance Institute offices in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel is poorer and its people’s standard of living has fallen over the past year, according to a report by the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi).

The report specifies that since March 2020, a 7% increase in poverty has been noted, together with a significant 4.4% decrease in the standard of living in 2020.

The report further states that the number of people living beneath the poverty line dropped slightly to 1,980,309, compared to more than 2 million in 2019 – due to the poverty line being defined according to the standard of living of the population, which has dropped considerably.