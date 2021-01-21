Coronavirus Delays New Subway Cars, Busses

NEW YORK -

The coronavirus pandemic has further delayed deliveries of new subway cars and busses for New York City’s MTA fleets.

An order of 535 subway cars, manufactured by the Kawasaki rail car company, a Japanese company with branches in Yonkers and Lincoln, Nebraska, was first placed by the MTA in 2018 for $1.75 billion.

The delivery of the first pilot train is nine months behind schedule, and the company blames the pandemic for halting production, Pix 11 reported.

The new car model was designed to have more space for commuters, and an updated control system that will allow the MTA to upgrade its new signal system. More cars available would mean less overcrowding for passengers.

The first delivery of the new trains is now expected in April 2022, 13 months late.

The MTA has paused all further projects and upgrades due to the coronavirus-induced budget crunch. These include new trains for the Long Island Rail Road, and new busses, include electric ones.

