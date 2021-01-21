BD’E – Rabbi Yudi Dukes, Z”l, 39 Years Old, Succumbs to COVID

NEW YORK (anash.org) -

Rabbi Yudi Dukes, the longtime director of Jewish Learning Network, who inspired many mitzvah campaigns in his merit, passed away today, 8 Shevat, 5781. He was 39 years old.

Reb Yudi was hospitalized for 241 days, one of the longest corona related hospitalizations in the world. Throughout it all, thousands around the world davened, learned, and did mitzvos in his merit.

On Yud Kislev, Yudi was finally released home to his family only to return to the hospital the next day due to liver failure. In the past few days, his condition took a turn for the worse.

Reb Yudi was the longtime director of the Jewish Learning Network, or JNet, a worldwide program that pairs people to study Judaism together. Even during his hospital stay, he would be working his phone and his iPad, directing JNet, and connecting people for weekly sessions of over-the-phone Torah-study.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Yudi’s wife, Sarah, bravely chronicled her journey of emunah and bitachon, inspiring others in the face of unimaginable difficulty.

Yidden across the world closely followed Yudi’s progress. Every step forward was celebrated, every setback inspiring more davening and mitzvos. Yudi’s words of inspiration were widely shared with family and friends, with thousands eagerly awaiting more good news.

He is also survived by his parents, Aaron and Hinda Dukes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; his brothers Asher Dukes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Dovber Dukes and Shmuel Dukes of Chicago, Ill; and sisters, Chana Feiga Dukes – S. Louis Park, Minnesota, Shifra Livne and Hadassah Burrows of Eretz Yisroel, Rochel Dukes and Elisheva Dukes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; and his wife Sarah, and their six children.

The levayah will take place today, Thursday, passing by Lubavitch Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway at 3:00 PM with kevuarh at Old Montefiore Cemetery at 4:00 PM.

Yehi zichro baruch.