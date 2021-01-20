Israel Congragulates Biden

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:38 pm |

President Reuven Rivlin and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in March 2016. (Mark Neyman/GPO)

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremonies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and President Reuven Rivlin sent messages of congratulation.

“President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades,” wrote Netanyahu.

“I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran.

“I wish you the greatest success.

“God bless the United States of America. God bless Israel,” Netanyahu concluded.

Rivlin made reference to the expected shift back to the search for a two-state solution:

“Our region is undergoing rapid change, much of it positive. The recent peace agreements between Israel and our neighbors bring new hope, and I look forward to working with you to help build further bridges across our region, including with our Palestinian neighbors. I truly believe that we were not doomed to live together, but destined to do so.”

Rivlin closed with an invitation to come and visit old friends. “Mr. President, I was pleased to welcome you to Jerusalem as Vice-President, and it is my great honor to invite you to visit us here again as soon as possible as the 46th President of the United States of America.”