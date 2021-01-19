Several Arrested at Protest Near City Hall

NEW YORK -

Hundreds of protestors on a march in honor of civil right pioneer Martin Luther King Jr. went across the Brooklyn bridge peacefully, but scuffled with police when they arrived near City Hall and met a heavy police presence.

Police reported that 28 people were arrested for blocking the road, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest near Chambers Street and Centre Street on Tuesday night.

Video from the scene showed protestors shouting insults as they were pushed from the road, and police wrestling someone to the ground, reported Pix11.

When asked about what may be considered an excessive show of force, Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the police presence at his press conference on Tuesday.

Citing the mob storming the Capitol last week, de Blasio said City Hall was protected by heavily armed guards as a precautionary measure.

