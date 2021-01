WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:26 pm |

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer during a joint session of Congress after they reconvened to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, D.C.. January 6, 2021. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday that the best way to organize the chamber with its coming 50-50 party split would be to adopt a deal like the one the Senate used in 2001, “without extraneous changes from either side,” a Schumer spokesman said.

In a meeting, Schumer and McConnell also made progress on the issues of “quickly confirming President-elect Biden’s nominees and conducting a fair impeachment trial,” the spokesman said.