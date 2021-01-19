Rabbi Lau Declares Fast Day in Response to Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:45 pm |

Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau has called for a fast day this Thursday in both Israel and the Diaspora in response to the coronavirus crisis, Arutz Sheva reported.

Rabbi Lau’s office said that the Chief Rabbi had consulted this morning with Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a and received his approval for declaring a fast day. The office also announced that tefillah led by Rabbi Lau is scheduled for Thursday at Kever Rachel, the eighth of Shevat, at 4 p.m. Israel time, to be broadcast live.

In his letter, which calls for a worldwide day of prayer, Rabbi Lau writes: Every day we are faced with terrible disasters. The virus does not discriminate and harms the elderly, young people, fathers and mothers of young children, and unfortunately many of them die, and many thousands are in a state of trouble and need for prayer and a cry for help.”

Rabbi Lau asked those who are able to fast until at least noon.