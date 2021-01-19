Poll: Likud Widens Lead Over New Hope

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:19 pm |

A campaign poster for Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai’s new party, The Israelis, reads: “There are only two leaders in Israel, Choose yours.” (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s Likud party was seen widening its lead over the recently formed New Hope party in a poll published on Tuesday night.

The Channel 12 poll found that if elections were held now Likud would win 30 seats, down from its current 36 slightly better than other recent surveys.

New Hope would be the second-largest party, with 15 seats. In a poll published by the network on December 15, the two parties were at 27-21. There was no explanation given for the change.

In third position was Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid with 14 seats, Naftali Bennett’s right-wing Yamina with 13 seats and the Joint Arab List with 10.

Shas and United Torah Judaism got eight seats a piece.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu had 7, Meretz 6, Blue and White 5, and The Israelis 4.

The survey, conducted by pollster Manu Geva, included 504 respondents and had a 4.4 percent margin of error.