NYPD to Use New Discipline Documentation System

Mayor Bill de Blasio tours a NYPD-run Vaccination Center with NYPD leadership at Queens Police Academy. Monday, January 11, 2021. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

The New York Police Department’s police discipline record will be available online to the public as a way of ensuring police accountability. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “new NYPD discipline matrix” was the result of public input and months of work.

“[If] you care about the relationship between police and community, if you care about public safety, if you care about reforming police and changing police culture, read this document. It is powerful,” de Blasio said at his press conference on Tuesday. “This will revolutionize the way we discipline police officers who have done the wrong thing.”

The matrix will document an officer’s offense and its consequences. Inappropriate use of force will be weighed most heavily against any officer, but other offenses such as hate speech expressed on the job will put an officer as risk of termination.

“That’s the kind of thing we have to do forcefully and clearly, and now for the first time in our history, we have a clear public transparent template that will govern how discipline occurs, and that is for the good of all,” concluded de Blasio.

