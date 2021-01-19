NYC on High Alert for Inauguration Violence

(AP) -

Though there are no immediate or specific threats, New York City is on a high alert for potential violence on Inauguration Day.

Additional armed NYPD officers are stationed outside City Hall and other prominent buildings.

“Expect the unexpected, be ready for it,” said Chief Terrence Monahan. “I’d rather be overprepared than underprepared.”

Several businesses have closed temporarily and some have boarded up; the popular coffee chain Starbucks announced it was closing all stores beneath 110th street in Manhattan for several days.

Two hundred NYPD officers were also sent to Washington DC to provide additional security. They will be briefed by DC police and given limited special law enforcement powers.

Several states have sent police officers; New Jersey has sent 500 members of its National Guard. More than 20,000 National Guard troops are stationed in and around the Capitol, eating pizza delivered by local restaurants and sleeping next to statues of George Washington and other presidents.