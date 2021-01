YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:14 pm |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

A rocket was fired by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip at Israel on Tuesday night, the IDF said.

The military did not say where the projectile landed, but media reports indicate it struck a field near Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

B’chasdei shamayim, there are no reports of injuries.