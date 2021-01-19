For First Time, Daily Coronavirus Cases Pass 10,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:05 am |

Medical personal wearing protective gear, disinfect an ambulance outside the emergency room at the Ziv Hospital, Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Israel on Monday recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 10,021 confirmed cases were found on Monday after 100,000 tests conducted, indicating a 10.2% positivity rate.

As the coronavirus cases have increased alarmingly, the number of patients in serious condition has also increased. As of Tuesday, 1,114 corona patients are hospitalized in serious condition, and 277 people are on ventilators. Health officials are predicting another wave of infection, despite the progress of the vaccination campaign.

According to data collected by Oxford University, Israel leads the world in daily confirmed cases per capita for the past week.The record-breaking number of cases confirmed could be attributed to the county’s extensive testing effort which places Israel fourth in testing after Austria, the UAE and Luxemburg.

Also Tuesday, the HMOs announced that the vaccine campaign is expanding to all Israelis 40-years-old and older, with over 2.2 million post the first vaccination.

The Health Ministry will demand an extension of the closure by two weeks at a cabinet meeting later Tuesday. According to the proposal to be presented, the heavy burden on hospitals and high morbidity rate require closure for an extended period of two weeks.

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash addressed the issue of hospital overcrowding.“The crowding is real and the hospitals do need help,” he said. “But I think there isn’t a problem in accepting patients and I do not believe that there will be any need to limit the number of people who can be hospitalized. We will open as many beds as needed.”