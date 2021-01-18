Two Shuls Vandalized in Petach Tikva, Sifrei Torah Desecrated

Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:51 am |

A sefer Torah was thrown to the floor and desecrated, overnight Sunday. (Police Spokesman)

Vandals broke into two shuls in Petach Tikva overnight Sunday, desecrating sifrei Torah and stealing valuable items and money.

The break-ins occurred in two adjacent shuls, Ahavat Daniel and Chen HaTzafon near the Segula Junction, sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In both cases, the sifrei Torah were found removed from the aron and left on the floor, apparently dumped there by the vandals.

In addition, the vandals stole money from tzedakah boxes in the two shuls, as well as silver decorations.

Petach Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg expressed outrage at the break-ins.

“Unfortunately, we were exposed to difficult scenes overnight following the two batei knesset break-ins in our city, at Ahavat Daniel and Chen HaTzafon.

“The vandals didn’t come just to satisfy their desire to steal money, but also to desecrate sifrei Torah. An incident like this cannot be tolerated, which is why city security officials and the police will do everything possible to bring the vandals to justice.”

A police spokesperson said that an investigation had been opened into the break-ins.