TAG Issues Warning About Telegram Aap

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1:33 am |

Technology Awareness Group (TAG) released a statement that while they do not endorse the use of any social media or messaging platforms, they wish to notify those considering leaving WhatsAap to be aware that Telegram, which is widely being considered as an alternative, poses challenges which are extremely dangerous from a content standpoint.

“Someone with a filtered phone but with access to Telegram can hardly consider the device as being filtered at all,” TAG warned. “If you must use Telegram, there are two safer apps, Teleteen and TelOchat, which work in sync with Telegram and can be used to communicate with other Telegram users without some of the dangers that Telegram poses.”

TAG ended their statement by reminding that each person needs to make their technology decisions in consultation with their Rav.