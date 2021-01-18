Former City Transportation Commissioner Appointed Deputy Secretary of Transportation

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 18, 2021 at 9:44 am |

Polly Trottenberg, who served as New York City’s transportation commissioner for seven years, has been appointed deputy secretary of transportation in the Biden Cabinet.

Biden’s nominee for secretary of transportation is Pete Buttigieg, the veteran former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who became a politician star during the Democratic primaries for his eloquence and calm.

Trottenberg was undersecretary of transportation for policy for Obama, NY 1 reported.

The Biden transition team, announcing Trottenberg’s nomination, praised her for the 14th Street bus path, the city’s Vision Zero program, and creating a system of outdoor dining from scratch during the pandemic.

Trottenberg was commended for leading “NYCDOT’s COVID-19 response and recovery, transforming city streets to promote sustainable transportation and economic recovery, including one of the largest outdoor restaurant programs in the country.”