WHO Chief: World Is on Brink of ‘Catastrophic Moral Failure’ on Vaccines

(Reuters) -

Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:26 am |

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO). (Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” on distributing vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share COVID-19 vaccine doses more fairly around the world.

“Not only does this me-first approach leave the world’s poorest and most vulnerable at risk, it is also self-defeating,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the body’s annual Executive Board meeting.

“Ultimately these actions will only prolong the pandemic.”