Sun D’Or Stops Shabbos Flights

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:59 am |

A Sun D’Or Boeing 737-800 operated by El Al Airlines. (LLHZ2805)

El Al-owned Sun D’Or International Airlines will no longer operate flights on Shabbos, Globes reported Sunday.

While El Al itself does not fly on Shabbos, Sun D’Or, a unit of the national carrier, has been operating charter flights on Shabbos. The decision is effective immediately, and tourist agencies have been notified that packages which include Friday night/Saturday flights, will have to be discontinued.

In September, control of El Al was acquired by Eli Rozenberg, an Orthodox Jew.

The acquisition of Israir by BGI Investments could well result in a similar policy change, as one of the owners, Rami Levy, does not operate his businesses on Shabbos.

That would leave only Arkia, of Israel’s three airlines, flying on Shabbos.