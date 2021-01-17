NYC to Provide Transport for Elderly to Vaccination Centers

NEW YORK -

Chairs are spaced 6 feet apart for folks who had COVID-19 vaccinations to be observed at the City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hub at the South Bronx Educational Campus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York City will soon provide transportation to vaccination appointments for senior citizens. Those 65 and above who are unable to make their own arrangements can sign up through the vaccination centers. They will have several options, including the city’s Access-a-Ride program, ambulette services, cab service via a cab hailing app, and transportation via selected senior centers.

“We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Now, seniors who need a ride to an appointment will get one, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most.”

The mayor had been pressed at his daily conferences on this issue of accessibility by journalists.

The Vaccine Planning Workgroup for Older New Yorker will be working with community centers and nonprofits to inform senior citizens about the vaccine, and when and how to receive it. The informational push will include phone calls, flyers, and door-to-door outreach.

For seniors who live in NYCHA buildings, vaccinations will be provided on-site in pop-ups.

“Coordinating with our aging service providers to connect older adults with information and transportation is the most effective way to achieve herd immunity for older New Yorkers. To ensure priority populations are vaccinated as soon as possible, we must have multi-lingual outreach in tandem with immunization. I am confident that pop-up sites at NYCHA facilities will be the fastest way to bring vaccines to the city’s most vulnerable seniors, and I am hopeful that this effort can be replicated city-wide,” said Councilwoman Margaret S. Chin.