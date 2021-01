YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 7:22 am |

Ichilov medical team in the coronavirus unit, at Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Sunday that over Shabbos 5,000 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported. 69,500 tests were done, yielding a positivity rate of 7.2%.

The ministry also said that 602 Israelis have succumbed to COVID-19 since the beginning of January, with 27 people dying of the disease over Shabbos.

There are currently 1,115 people hospitalized in serious condition, including 246 on ventilators.