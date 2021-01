WASHINGTON (AP) -

Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:39 pm |

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making unproven allegations of voter fraud.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.