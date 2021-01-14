Police to Toughen Lockdown Over Weekend

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:34 am |

Police officer on coronavirus lockdown patrol at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israeli Police warned on Thursday of a significant toughening of enforcement of the current nationwide lockdown.

Road checkpoints have been mostly at night, but they plan to add round-the-clock checkpoints to augment operations.

Dozens of checkpoints will be set up along main highways, and over 300 within cities and towns, according to media reports.

The lockdown rules prevent Israelis from traveling beyond a kilometer (0.6 miles) from their homes, except for essential reasons such as buying food and getting medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry on Thursday said 22,275 students and 3,435 teaching staff are sick with COVID-19.

With some 79,000 active cases nationwide, the teachers and students account for nearly one-third of all infections.

The origin of the infections has not been determined.