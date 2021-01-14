New York Attorney General Suing NYPD Over Federal Monitor

NEW YORK -

A protester is apprehended by NYPD officers on the Brooklyn Bridge, in July 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York Police Department in order to be able to install a federal monitor to oversee the department.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a report by New York City’s Law Department and Department of Investigation, which concludes the police used excessive force, were insufficiently trained, and abused their authority to harass peaceful protestors over the summer.

Frederick Davie, the chairman of the Civilian Complaint Review Board, told Spectrum News Ny1 that “until the public feels that there’s real accountability for the mistakes and the infractions that the NYPD makes, the trust of the public will continue to be less than what we want it.”

The state Attorney General’s office concluded the officers had violated the protestors civil rights, and would require a federal monitor to ensure police accountability.

This is the first time the NYPD has been sued by the state, but not the first time the police department has required a federal monitor. In 2013, a federal judge ruled that “stop and frisk” was unconstitutional, and installed a monitor.