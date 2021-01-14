Bulk Containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream Recalled

NEW YORK -

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:38 pm |

Weis Markets, the parent company of several ice cream brands, including Klein’s ice cream, has recalled thousands of containers of ice cream over reports of contamination.

After a customer found a piece of metal in their Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream, the company recalled more than ten thousand containers of the product out of fear of choking risks.

Weis ice cream is kosher under the OU certification but is not chalav yisrael.

502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream, which were not sold in retail stores, were also recalled.

One store that did carry them removed them from the shelves.

The Klein’s Vanilla bulk ice cream had been in warehouses and were not distributed.

Other flavors and carton sizes have not had reported issues of contamination and continue to carries and sold in stores.

Klein’s did not respond to a request for comment.