(BoroPark24.com) -

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:59 pm |

Harav Pinchos Dovid Horowitz, zt”l, Bostoner-Chuster Rebbe of Boro Park. (JDN)

The Bostoner-Chuster Rebbe of Boro Park, Harav Pinchos Dovid Horowitz, has passed away at the age of 76.

The levayah will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Chust shul, located at 1184 53rd Street. Kevurah will be on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi zichro boruch.