Yerushalayim Approves Location for New U.S. Embassy

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 3:54 pm |

Yerushalayim municipal authorities said Wednesday they have given preliminary approval to a location for a new U.S. Embassy in the city.

Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said in a statement on Twitter that the city’s building and planning committee approved the plans. She told The Associated Press that another committee must still grant approval, which she expects to happen in the coming weeks.

The location is on the city’s Chevron Road, a central thoroughfare, and not far from the current temporary embassy in the Arnona neighborhood. The site is near an invisible line that divides west and east Yerushalayim. It was not immediately clear if it crosses the boundary.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he does not plan on moving the embassy back to Tel Aviv.